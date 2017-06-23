Sports Listen

Upstate New York police officer charged with raping minor

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 10:46 am < a min read
WOODRIDGE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer for an upstate New York village has been charged with raping a minor.

State police say 25-year-old Woodridge resident Yermia “Jeremy” Solomon was charged this week with endangering the welfare of a child and official misconduct for having sexual relations with someone less than 17 years old.

Troopers tell the Times Herald-Record of Middletown (http://bit.ly/2t2Mpz9 ) that the investigation started when troopers received an anonymous hotline report.

Monticello Police Chief Robert Mir said Solomon has been with the village department for about three years. He says Solomon has been placed on paid leave indefinitely.

Solomon was released from the Sullivan County Jail after posting $50,000 bail. It couldn’t be learned from prosecutors if Solomon has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

