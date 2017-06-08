Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US Army colonel, others…

US Army colonel, others charged in alleged bribery scheme

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 1:06 pm < a min read
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — A U.S. Army colonel, his wife and a former defense contractor are accused of participating in what federal prosecutors call a bribery and kickback scheme connected to a Georgia military base.

Prosecutors said in a statement Thursday that Col. Anthony Roper conspired with his wife and others to seek and accept bribes in exchange for rigging more than $20 million in Army contracts to individuals and companies.

Roper is stationed at Fort Gordon near Augusta. He is charged with conspiracy, bribery, obstruction and making false statements. He faces up to 85 years in prison if convicted.

The colonel’s wife and a man prosecutors say worked for a defense contracting firm face charges including conspiracy and obstruction.

Advertisement

It’s not immediately clear if they have attorneys.

Related Topics
Business News Defense News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US Army colonel, others…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA introduces 2017 astronaut class

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.