US bars diplomats from Egypt religious sites outside Cairo

By MATTHEW LEE June 5, 2017 12:47 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is banning U.S. diplomats in Egypt from visiting religious sites outside the capital following a spate of recent deadly terrorist attacks.

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo said Monday that additional attacks are possible and urged Americans living or traveling in Egypt to take “prudent steps” to enhance their security. It said that the prohibition on U.S. government officials’ travel to religious sites outside of “greater Cairo” would remain in place until further notice.

The ban comes after a series of attacks against the Christian community in Egypt, the latest of which last month killed 29 people. It was the fourth assault targeting Christians in Egypt since December. The attacks have been claimed by the Islamic State group.

More than 100 people have been killed.

