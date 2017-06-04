Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US energy chief reassures…

US energy chief reassures Japan of commitment to environment

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 10:48 pm < a min read
Share

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. energy secretary has reassured Japan that his country is committed to tackling environmental issues and to promoting clean energy even though the country is leaving the Paris accord.

Japanese officials say Energy Secretary Rick Perry told his Japanese counterpart, Hiroshige Seko, on Monday that the U.S. commitment to environment is unchanged. His comment comes days after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris accord, a decision that has triggered international disappointment and criticism.

The officials quoted Perry as saying America will continue to be a leader in developing clean energy and its technology, agreeing with Seko on Japan-U.S. cooperation in the area.

Perry on Sunday had inspected the Fukushima nuclear plant and offered continuing U.S. support for decommissioning the plant damaged by a tsunami.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US energy chief reassures…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.