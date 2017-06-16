Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US Navy ship collides…

US Navy ship collides with merchant ship

By Associated Press June 16, 2017 5:15 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan and says there have been injuries.

In a brief written statement, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard.

It said Friday that the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan. A U.S. defense official said there is flooding in three compartments of the Fitzgerald and there were injuries.

Pacific Fleet said the extent of injuries and damage to the Fitzgerald are “being determined,” and the incident is under investigation.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US Navy ship collides…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.