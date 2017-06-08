US stock indexes mostly higher in afternoon trading

U.S. stock indexes edged mostly higher in afternoon trading Thursday, recouping some of their losses from a day earlier. Banks led the gainers as lawmakers in Washington moved to undo stricter regulations placed on banks following the 2008 financial crisis. Utilities and consumer goods companies were among the biggest decliners.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell less than 1 point to 2,432 as of 2:19 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,186. The Nasdaq composite index added 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,308. Small-company stocks fared better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index climbed 21 points, or 1.6 percent, to 1,418.

LONGER LEASH: Investors bid up bank stocks as the Republican-controlled House prepared to vote on legislation that would undo the stricter banking rules that took effect after the devastating 2008 financial crisis. Goldman Sachs Group picked up $5.05, or 2.3 percent, to $220.83, while JPMorgan Chase added $1.74, or 2.1 percent, to $85.65. Regions Financial gained 62 cents, or 4.5 percent, to $14.21.

COMEY SPEAKS: Former FBI Director James Comey appeared before Congress early Thursday as part of the investigation into Russian meddling into the U.S. presidential election. In his testimony, Comey’s first public statements since his May 9 dismissal, he told Congress that the Trump administration spread “lies” about him and the FBI after his abrupt firing in May. The stock indexes continued to trade in a narrow range throughout the hearing, the public portion of which wrapped around midday.

THE QUOTE: “Comey is not saying anything anybody didn’t expect,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. “There’s no real fear he’s going to say something that the world is going to crumble today on.”

GOING PRIVATE: Nordstrom surged 10.5 percent on news that the Nordstrom family are considering taking the troubled department store chain private. Like Macy’s and other big department store chains, Nordstrom has struggled to cope with competition from online retailers. The company, which has 354 stores in the U.S. and Canada, has seen its stock tumble by half since early 2015. The stock was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday, gaining $4.23 to $44.71.

STRONG QUARTER: Verint Systems rose 3.3 percent after the maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications had a strong first quarter. The stock added $1.40 to $43.50.

ENCOURAGING OUTLOOK: Investors cheered Alibaba Group Holding’s latest revenue forecast. Shares in the Chinese e-commerce company gained $14.59, or 11.6 percent, to $140.23.

SLUSH: Vail Resorts fell 2.1 percent after the ski resort company’s profit and sales came up short of analyst estimates. The stock shed $4.48 to $210.48.

SALES SLUMP: Urban Outfitters slid 7.5 percent after the retailer said sales at older stores are running lower than expected this month. That followed weak sales in May. The stock shed $1.37 to $16.86.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude was down 1 cent to $45.71 a barrel in New York. The contract tumbled 5.1 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was down 11 cents to $47.95 per barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.11 yen from Wednesday’s 109.83 yen. The euro weakened to $1.1214 from $1.1252.

METALS: Gold fell $13.70, or 1.1 percent, to $1,279.50 per ounce. Silver lost 21 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $17.41 per ounce. Copper gained 6 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $2.61 per pound.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield held rose to 2.19 percent from 2.18 percent late Wednesday.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: European stock markets were mainly higher after the European Central Bank kept its stimulus program unchanged. ECB President Mario Draghi said Thursday that risks to the European economic recovery have diminished. Germany’s DAX rose 0.3 percent, while France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.2 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4 percent as Britain went to the polls in a general election.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3 percent, while South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2 percent.