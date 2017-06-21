Sports Listen

US to issue more temporary worker visas this summer

By ALICIA A. CALDWELL June 21, 2017 4:21 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Homeland Security Department plans to offer extra visas for temporary, seasonal workers.

DHS spokesman David Lapan says the department hasn’t decided how many visas will be offered. But it expects to set that number soon and start issuing visas as soon as late July.

The H-2B visas are used for temporary, non-agriculture workers at a variety of businesses, including resorts. The government offers 66,000 such visas a year, and the extra visas will be available to companies that show they’d be harmed significantly if they aren’t able to temporarily hire foreign workers. The Trump Organization is among the businesses that have utilized the visas.

The decision to add visas comes amid a Trump administration crackdown on illegal immigration and promises to bring back American jobs.

