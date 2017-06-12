Sports Listen

Venezuela court rejects call to stop constitution rewrite

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 10:32 am < a min read
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s Supreme Court has rejected the chief prosecutor’s motion to stop President Nicolas Maduro’s push to rewrite the constitution.

The court announced Monday it has declared Luisa Ortega Diaz’s request inadmissible because she did not present sufficient legal grounds.

Ortega Diaz made an impassioned plea last week on the steps of the Supreme Court to declare Maduro’s special assembly unconstitutional.

She said the future of the embattled nation’s democracy is at stake.

The decision follows two months of anti-government protests that continue to rock the nation. A partial transit strike was underway Monday morning.

