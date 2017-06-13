Sports Listen

Venezuela prosecutor asks legal action against top justices

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 12:19 pm < a min read
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s chief prosecutor is escalating her challenge to the government of President Nicolas Maduro. She’s asking the Supreme Court to strip away the legal immunity from prosecution for all eight members of its own constitutional chamber for backing a government-backed constitutional re-write she says is illegal.

Luisa Ortega Diaz made the announcement Tuesday at the Supreme Court. She says the judges conspired against the country’s republican system by endorsing a constitutional convention.

