Video: Councilman goes on expletive-filled tirade over signs

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 3:56 pm < a min read
WAYNE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey politician has been recorded going on an expletive-filled tirade during an argument about campaign signs.

The Record newspaper published video (https://njersy.co/2rY4FJr) recorded Sunday showing Republican Wayne Councilman Richard Jasterzbski yelling at an employee from the Passaic County Regular Republican Organization.

His attorney says that Jasterzbski doesn’t “condone the alleged dialogue that occurred” but that the exchange was the result of a wider dispute and “serious allegations of a candidate removing political signs.”

Susan Enderly filed a harassment complaint against the councilman after the tirade. The video was recorded on a cellphone by one of Enderly’s daughters.

In it, Jasterzbski uses an expletive to say that Enderly wished he would have sex with her.

Jasterzbski’s attorney, Nima Ameri, says his client wants to make sure the “integrity and the decency of our political system returns.”

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
