Virginia authorities: 3 men charged in police shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Three men have been charged for alleged connections to homicides, burglaries and a police shooting in Virginia.

Local news outlets report 20-year-old James Cole Gregory, 27-year-old Allen Jamal Ralph and 29-year-old Leonard Allen Morrison III face counts including robbery and firearm use allegedly involved with crimes at GameStop stores in Hampton and Chesapeake.

Hampton police say Morrison grabbed an officer’s gun and exchanged fire Monday afternoon when he and one officer were shot. The disarmed officer has been released from the hospital.

Virginia Beach police say Gregory and Morrison are charged with murder after officers found two men dead inside a home Sunday.

A Hampton public defender represents Gregory and a local attorney represents Ralph. Both are jailed without bond.

Morrison remains hospitalized and was listed in “serious but stable condition” Tuesday.