Virginia handing out $83M in criminal justice system grants

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 1:16 am < a min read
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than $83 million in grants is going to Virginia localities, organizations and state agencies to support programs and services related to the criminal justice system.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office says 58 domestic violence and sexual assault shelters across the state will get grants ranging from $47,000 to $900,000. Other grant recipients include law enforcement agencies, local probation programs, and commonwealth’s attorneys’ offices for domestic violence and victim/witness programs. Nearly $2 million is going to communities for school resource and school security programs.

The grants are coming from state appropriations, special funds and federal funds.

McAuliffe said in a statement that the administration has worked hard to ensure the grant dollars reach “neighborhoods and communities across the Commonwealth.”

