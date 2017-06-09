Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Virginia Supreme Court weighs…

Virginia Supreme Court weighs complaint against judges

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 2:05 am < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Supreme Court is considering whether to discipline two retired judges who campaigned against a voter referendum on whether to move a county courthouse.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2s1FswR) that the Judicial Inquiry Review Commission is asking the court to censure former Virginia Court of Appeals Judge Rudolph Bumgardner III and former Circuit Judge Humes J. Franklin Jr.

The JIRC said the judges had violated a judicial canon by actively campaigning against the referendum to move the Augusta County courthouse, a referendum that ultimately failed.

But supporters of the judges, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, said the judges should not be punished for exercising their First Amendment rights.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Virginia Supreme Court weighs…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Harvesting turnips from the Capitol War Garden

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.