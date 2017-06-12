Sports Listen

Warsaw mayor faces summons…

Warsaw mayor faces summons on estate returns

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 10:30 am < a min read
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s justice official says Warsaw’s city mayor will be summoned this month to testify before a special state commission investigating questionable restitution of private property.

The commission was recently formed in response to growing outrage at the restitution, which concerns plots and buildings that were seized by the state from private owners — Poles, Jews and others — under a communist-era decree.

The commission led by Deputy Justice Minister Patryk Jaki will review cases where the property was restituted to unauthorized people, who profited from it. It has the power to take wrong decisions to court.

Jaki said Monday that the first hearings will be June 28-30.

Warsaw Mayor, Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz, refuses to appear and has questioned the commission’s authority. A house returned to her family is among those investigated.

