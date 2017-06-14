White House denies Trump wants Mueller out, but heat’s on

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has finally ended a day of speculation about whether Donald Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, saying the president has “no intention” of doing so.

Still, that statement is unlikely to quell criticism of Mueller from some of Trump’s closest allies — including one of his sons. They have begun questioning whether Mueller’s wide-ranging investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election is becoming too political.

The effort to muddy the waters surrounding the investigation is coming amid growing White House concern that the probe could detract from the president’s agenda for months or years to come. Until now, Mueller had drawn widespread praise from Republicans and Democrats alike.