Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Special Program: Listen online at 7 p.m. tonight for our live broadcast of the Congressional Baseball Game. Click the play button on our Listen Live page.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Wife: Man who shot…

Wife: Man who shot congressman wanted to work on tax policy

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 6:36 pm < a min read
Share

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The wife of a gunman who wounded a top Republican congressman and several others says her husband went to Washington, D.C. because he wanted to work on tax policy.

Sue Hodgkinson spoke to reporters Thursday outsider her Illinois home. She says she didn’t know a lot about what her husband, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, did between January and March because she was busy with her job at a tax firm. But he sold items from his business and told her he was going to Washington. She learned about the shootings Wednesday from a television reporter.

Hodgkinson said repeatedly that she saw no signs her husband was planning violence. When pressed, she said she didn’t want to discuss her husband’s politics. He had been a vocal opponent of the Republican Party.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Wife: Man who shot…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1846: Border established between U.S. and Canada

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.