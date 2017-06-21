Sports Listen

Wisconsin Assembly passes bill…

Wisconsin Assembly passes bill that would limit recounts

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 7:09 pm < a min read
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a bill that would limit election recounts following Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein’s 2016 request.

The measure passed on a voice vote Wednesday grew out of anger following Stein’s request for a recount last year even though she finished fourth in Wisconsin.

Under the Republican bill, only candidates who trail the winner by 1 percentage point or less in statewide elections could petition for a recount. Democrat Hillary Clinton lost to Republican Donald Trump by less than that margin in Wisconsin, but Stein — not Clinton — requested the recount.

Democrats argued unsuccessfully that if a candidate is willing to pay for a recount, there’s no reason to bar them from doing it.

Gov. Scott Walker has signaled his support for the measure.

