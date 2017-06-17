Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Would-be gunman launched into…

Would-be gunman launched into Trump tirade before shooting

By BEN FINLEY and JIM SALTER June 17, 2017 4:54 am < a min read
Share

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The man who opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing baseball had angrily railed against President Donald Trump the day before the shooting.

Auto mechanic Crist Dauberman told The Associated Press on Friday that James Hodgkinson erupted into an angry, profanity-laden tirade. He says Hodgkinson told him Trump screwed up the nation “more than anyone in the history of this country.”

Hodgkinson had taken his van to the mechanic who works two blocks from the scene of the attack. Hodgkinson sprayed rifle fire at Republican congressmen on Wednesday as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was wounded along with four others. Hodgkinson was mortally wounded by police.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Scalise and lobbyist Matt Mika remained in critical condition Friday. Authorities were investigating Hodgkinson’s social media posts, a cellphone, computer and camera.

___

Salter reported from Belleville, Illinois. Associated Press writers Matthew Barakat in Alexandria and Alanna Durkin Richer in Richmond, Virginia, contributed to this report.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Would-be gunman launched into…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.