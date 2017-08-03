Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
3 medical marijuana growers get final OK in Maryland

August 29, 2017 10:45 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Regulators have given final approval to three more medical marijuana growers in Maryland.

Local news media outlets report that the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission also granted final approval Monday to two processing companies.

The Washington Post reports that the commission extended a deadline for another 10 companies that were supposed to have final background checks and inspections done within one year of getting preliminary approval.

Maryland law allows 15 medical marijuana growers. ForwardGro, which is based in Stevensville, received the first license to grow marijuana in May.

The Baltimore Sun reports that ForwardGro expects to have its first harvest ready sometime after Labor Day.

