Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

$4.2 million penalty approved in deadly 2012 platform fire

August 31, 2017 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An energy company has been formally sentenced to a $4.2 million penalty in connection with a 2012 offshore oil platform fire that killed three workers.

Houston-based Black Elk Energy had agreed to the penalty in May and pleaded guilty to eight violations of federal laws governing safety and pollution.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss three counts of involuntary manslaughter.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo imposed the sentence Thursday.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

A 2013 report by federal regulators identified safety lapses leading to the blast and fire on a platform about 17 miles (27 kilometers) from Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.