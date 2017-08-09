Sports Listen

9 Virginia airports getting nearly $19M in federal grants

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 1:49 am < a min read
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Nine small Virginia airports are getting a combined $18.8 million in federal funding for infrastructure updates.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Tuesday.

In a news release, the senators say the grants will help local airports improve travel and plan for future operations and growth.

The Virginia Highlands Airport in southwest Virginia’s Washington County is getting the most money, nearly $6 million. The news release says the funds will help construct a runway extension.

The other airports are: the Suffolk Executive Airport, the Hanover County Municipal Airport, the Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional Airport, the Franklin Municipal-John Beverly Rose Airport, the Lynchburg Regional Airport, the Accomack County Airport, the Winchester Regional Airport and the Lonesome Pine Airport in Wise County.

