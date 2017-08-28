Australia offers additional military help to Philippines

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister says her country has offered to help train the Philippine military in its fight against extremists linked to the Islamic State group.

Australia has already sent surveillance planes to help the Philippines, where the southern city of Marawi has been under siege for months by Islamic State-linked militants. In a recent video, the Islamic State group singled out Australia and the U.S. as key backers of the Philippines military offensive in Marawi.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said that Australia was prepared to send additional help in the form of training for the Philippine military.