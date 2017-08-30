Black leaders call for removal of Jefferson Davis statue

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A group of black lawmakers, pastors and advocacy groups have called for the removal of a Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol.

The Capitol Rotunda includes five statues of famous Kentuckians. They include former President Abraham Lincoln and Davis, the only president of the Confederacy.

The Kentucky chapter of the NAACP and other groups have tried twice before to have the statue removed but were unsuccessful. The Kentucky Historic Properties Advisory Commission governs the statues. Its members are appointed by the governor.

Democratic State Rep. Reginald Meeks said it was time to “put aside the politics of the past” and remove the statue. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has said the statue is an important reminder of the state’s history.