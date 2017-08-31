Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Britain’s May visits Japanese warship before talks with Abe

August 31, 2017 1:26 am
 
1 min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May visited a Japanese warship Thursday to underscore her country’s deepening security ties with Japan.

May and Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera boarded the Izumo on Thursday at a naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.

“My visit today is a sign of the growing cooperation and partnership that we have on defense matters,” May said in comments broadcast on Japanese TV.

She was also going to attend a meeting of Japan’s National Security Council before holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

The British leader is on the second day of a three-day visit to Japan that is focusing on Brexit, trade and security.

She and Abe also met Wednesday after her arrival in Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan. The two agreed to urge China to step up pressure on North Korea to end its nuclear weapons development, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday. The test, which was met with wide condemnation, came less than a month after the U.N. Security Council imposed its toughest-yet sanctions on North Korea.

Late Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that unlike its critics, Beijing sought not only to impose sanctions on North Korea but also to promote talks aimed at preserving peace on the peninsula.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.