The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
California governor traveling to Russia to discuss climate

August 31, 2017 5:03 pm
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor is traveling to Russia next week to discuss climate change-fighting policies at an economic forum put on by the Russian government.

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown is scheduled to arrive Tuesday in Vladivostok, a city near the borders with China and North Korea for the two-day Eastern Economic Forum.

Politicians from Russia, South Korea, Vietnam, India and a host of other Pacific nations are scheduled to attend.

News of Brown’s trip comes as the United States forced Russia on Thursday to close its consulate in San Francisco as part of escalating diplomatic tensions.

Brown’s visit to Russia is his latest effort to promote international collaboration on fighting global warming as the White House recedes on the issue.

Brown is expected to leave California on Sunday and return Friday.

