The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Can computers enhance the work of teachers? The debate is on

August 27, 2017 8:34 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Can computers enhance the work of teachers? The debate is on.

As schools struggle to raise high school graduation rates, innovators tout digital technology in the classroom as a way forward.

Technology in schools is part of a broader concept of personalized learning that has been gaining popularity in recent years. It’s a pedagogical philosophy centered around the interests and needs of each individual child as opposed to universal standards.

Rhode Island Education Commissioner Ken Wagner says the traditional school model doesn’t reflect the modern world. He says: “The economy needs kids who are creative problem solvers, who synthesize information, formulate and express a point of view,”

But experts caution that the new approach still needs more scrutiny and warn schools and parents against being overly reliant on technology.

