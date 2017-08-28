Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

China merging state-owned energy giants

August 28, 2017 5:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government announced Monday it will combine the world’s biggest coal producer and a major power utility as part of a marathon campaign to make state industry, which dominates the economy, more efficient and profitable.

The merger of Shenhua Group and Guodian Group, both state-owned, comes as Beijing is also trying to shrink a glut of coal production, but Monday’s announcement gave no indication whether the companies would reduce output.

Chinese regulators have arranged a series of mergers in state-owned industries in an effort to create bigger, more efficient and financially robust competitors.

Monday’s one-sentence Cabinet statement gave no financial details or information about how public shareholders might be affected. Both Guodian and Shenhua have subsidiaries with shares traded on stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Shenhua’s publicly traded subsidiary, China Shenhua Energy Co., reported 2016 profit of 24.9 billion yuan ($3.8 billion) on revenue of 183 billion yuan. It also operates power plants and railways.

Guodian’s main publicly traded subsidiary, China Guodian Power Co., reported 2016 profit of 4.6 billion yuan ($707 million). The parent Guodian company says it has a total of almost 120,000 employees and assets worth 803.1 billion yuan ($121 billion).

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.