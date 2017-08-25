Chinese national accused of supplying malware in US hacks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Chinese national has been arrested by the FBI in California and charged with distributing computer malware used to attack U.S. companies and in the theft of personnel records of millions of U.S. government employees.

Court papers obtained Friday say Yu Pingan had distributed the malicious software known as “Sakula” and knew it would be used to hack U.S. companies.

The malware has been linked to hacks at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management in 2014 and 2015.

Hackers were able to access massive amounts of information from security clearance forms of federal workers and contractors.

The court filing against Yu does not specifically mention those hacks.

Yu’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.