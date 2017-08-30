Confederate street names stir protests, debate in Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city commission faced a packed meeting Wednesday as its members considered whether to strip the name of Robert E. Lee and two other Confederate generals from the suburb’s streets.

More than 130 supporters and opponents of the proposed change signed up to speak at the Hollywood commission meeting, which was expected to go well into the evening. One of the first speakers, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman, D-Florida, called on the Fort Lauderdale suburb to make the change, saying that while it won’t fix racial injustice it will be a just step.

“No parent should have to explain to any child why their street is named for someone who fought for the ‘right’ to own other people,” said Wasserman Schultz, who represents the city.

But opponents have said that stripping the names of Lee — and fellow Confederates Nathan Bedford Forrest and John Bell Hood — would be erasing history.

Alice Cooper, a black woman, was one of the few early speakers who opposed the change. She said, “We cannot change history.”

“Teach (children) how to forgive, how to love,” she said. “Tearing down the name of Hood and Lee doesn’t change anything.”

Some opponents, meanwhile, suggested keeping the name of Lee Street by renaming it for Harper Lee, who wrote the classic Southern novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

A few hours before the meeting, protests briefly turned tense when a lone pro-Confederate protester charged at about 100 anti-Confederate demonstrators. Hollywood police quickly tackled Chris Tedino, 21, of Miami, throwing him and his Confederate flag to the ground before he was led away. The confrontation occurred outside Hollywood City Hall, hours before the commission meeting opened.

If the measure passes, Hollywood would join Gainesville, home of the University of Florida, and the Gulf coast town of Bradenton as Florida cities that have removed Confederate memorials. Those two cities removed statues.

Tedino had been standing alone, holding a flag that was half-Confederate battle flag and half a black X on a white field. He was yelling at the other group, calling them “traitors.”

Several street names dating to the city’s 1925 founding honor military officers both U.S. and Confederate. Others are named after U.S. Civil War Gen. George McLellan, Adm. David Farragut, who led the Union Navy during the Civil War, as well as World War I Gen. John J. Pershing.

The debate over Confederate street names, statues and other symbols is being conducted in several communities around the U.S.

In Kentucky, group of black lawmakers, pastors and advocacy groups called anew this week for the removal of a Jefferson Davis statue in that state’s Capitol. That landmark building is home to five statues of famous Kentuckians, including former President Abraham Lincoln and Davis, the only president of the Confederacy.