Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Correction: Military-Transgender-Lawsuit-The Latest story

August 30, 2017 3:07 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — In a story Aug. 28 about legal challenges to President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people joining the military, The Associated Press erroneously described the Washington-state based Gender Justice League. It is a transgender rights group, not a gay rights group.

A corrected version of the story is below:

The Latest: Seattle case challenges transgender military ban

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender individuals joining the military

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people joining the military (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

A soldier based in Washington state and two young men who hope to enlist are among those challenging President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people joining the military.

The three joined the Washington, D.C.-based Human Rights Campaign and the Gender Justice League, a Washington state transgender rights group, in suing the government in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday. They argue that ban violates the equal protection, due process and free speech guarantees of the Constitution.

The ACLU filed a separate case in Maryland on Monday.

One of the Seattle plaintiffs is 33-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Cathrine Schmid, who has served for more than 12 years and is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord south of the city. The others are Ryan Karnoski, a 22-year-old transgender man who lives in Seattle, and a transgender high school student from Corpus Christi, Texas.

        Not all agencies have abandoned goal of saving money from cloud

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.