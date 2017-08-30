Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cultural exchange programs fear visa cuts from Trump order

August 30, 2017 1:43 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials who run a popular language and cultural immersion program in the north woods of Minnesota are warning that potential changes in visa rules could make it hard for them to hire enough instructors.

Christine Schulze, executive director of Concordia Language Villages, is urging supporters to contact congressional representatives to help ensure international exchange programs are excluded from President Donald Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” executive order.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Trump administration is considering major reductions in visas for cultural exchange programs under his April executive order.

Concordia Language Villages draws more than 10,000 people from all 50 states and more than 40 countries to Minnesota annually.

