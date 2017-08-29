Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Denver passes immigrant protections amid White House threats

August 29, 2017 2:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — Denver’s City Council has approved an ordinance aimed at protecting immigrants amid White House threats to revoke federal money from so-called sanctuary cities — but the effort falls short of legal challenges to those threats by Chicago, San Francisco and other cities.

Denver’s ordinance, which passed Monday on a 10-0 vote, largely sets into law what is current practice. It’s designed to reassure the city’s immigrants while not formally declaring Colorado’s capital a sanctuary city.

President Donald Trump has made it a top priority to revoke federal dollars from so-called sanctuary cities, broadly defined as places that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Trump says he believes such cities and counties are providing a haven for criminal activity.

Chicago has filed a federal lawsuit targeting new conditions for the federal aid. Lawsuits over constitutional concerns also have been filed in San Francisco, Seattle and other cities.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Texas National Guard aids Hurricane Harvey flood victims

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists picket Woodrow Wilson

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0922 0.0068 3.69%
L 2020 25.8956 0.0127 5.96%
L 2030 29.0109 0.0192 8.53%
L 2040 31.3146 0.0233 9.78%
L 2050 17.9935 0.0146 10.91%
G Fund 15.4200 0.0029 1.36%
F Fund 18.0886 0.0115 2.92%
C Fund 34.1572 0.0180 11.59%
S Fund 43.5765 0.0355 8.61%
I Fund 28.8662 0.0473 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.