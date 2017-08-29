Listen Live Sports

Duterte says Marcos family eyeing return of money, gold bars

August 29, 2017 7:32 am
 
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president says the family of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos has indicated a willingness to return a still-unspecified amount of money and “a few gold bars” to help ease the government’s expected budget deficit.

President Rodrigo Duterte said without elaborating Tuesday that he was considering designating three people, including a former Supreme Court chief justice, to negotiate with the Marcoses over the return of the assets.

Duterte suggested that the Marcos family’s intention was relayed by a family spokesman, whom he did not identify.

Marcos was ousted in a 1986 “people power” revolt and died in exile in Hawaii three years later without admitting any wrongdoing, including accusations that he and his family amassed an estimated $5 billion to $10 billion while he was in power.

