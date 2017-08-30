Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ethiopian Airlines says negotiating to take over Arik Air

August 30, 2017 9:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — An Ethiopian Airlines official confirms the state-owned company is negotiating to take over management of West Africa’s largest airline, the Nigeria-based Arik Air.

Ethiopian Airlines’ head for international services, Esayas Woldemariam, tells The Associated Press that the negotiations follow a request by Nigeria’s aviation ministry. Nigeria’s government took over Arik Air early this year after it declared heavy losses.

“We definitely are willing and able to take over the management of Arik Air,” Esayas said Wednesday.

Ethiopian Airlines is one of Africa’s largest airlines. Taking over Arik Air’s management would give the airline a major presence in Africa’s most populous nation and one of the continent’s top economies and oil producers.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Latest official figures from Ethiopian Airlines say it generated total revenues of close to $3 billion in 2016.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.