Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-head of police gun unit charged with robbery, extortion

August 30, 2017 7:57 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Months after seven members of a Baltimore Police Department gun trace task force were indicted on charges of robbing people, the former head of the unit has been charged, federal prosecutors said.

Sgt. Thomas Allers, 49, was arrested after an indictment returned Aug. 24 was unsealed Wednesday. He was charged with nine counts of robbery and extortion. Allers stole more $90,000, sometimes from people who had not committed crimes, prosecutors said.

Allers stole money from people in homes after search warrants were executed, according to the indictment. The sergeant stole money that victims had earned lawfully, prosecutors said, and Allers filed false incident reports stating little or no money had been seized.

According to the indictment, in April 2016, Allers and others robbed people in a home of more than $10,000 after arresting one of the residents. Later, one of the residents was fatally shot because he could not repay a drug-related debt, prosecutors said.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Allers joined the Baltimore Police department in 1996. He became officer-in-charge of the Gun Trace Task Force, a unit created to investigate firearms crimes, in 2013. He was reassigned from the unit in 2016, prosecutors said.

In March, seven members of the task force were indicted in the alleged racketeering conspiracy.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said in a statement, “I condemn any and all criminal activity that erodes our trust with the community.”

A spokesman for the police department had no immediate comment on Allers’ status with the department. Online court records do not list a lawyer for him.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.