Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

FEMA chief no newcomer to gov’t disaster response

August 29, 2017 4:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Widespread disasters are nothing new for Brock Long.

The man directing the Trump administration’s response to Hurricane Harvey is a veteran manager of disasters — both natural and man-made. He’s been a coordinator at FEMA and managed the Deepwater Horizon spill as Alabama’s emergency management chief.

And now, he’s President Donald Trump’s FEMA administrator as Hurricane Harvey devastates Texas. It’s a key test of the president’s troubled administration.

“The world is watching!” Trump tweeted over the weekend, harking back to the delicate politics of post-storm devastation. In 2005, FEMA director Michael Brown was pushed out amid controversy over his qualifications and the agency’s response to Hurricane Katrina.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Texas National Guard aids Hurricane Harvey flood victims

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists picket Woodrow Wilson

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0922 0.0068 3.69%
L 2020 25.8956 0.0127 5.96%
L 2030 29.0109 0.0192 8.53%
L 2040 31.3146 0.0233 9.78%
L 2050 17.9935 0.0146 10.91%
G Fund 15.4200 0.0029 1.36%
F Fund 18.0886 0.0115 2.92%
C Fund 34.1572 0.0180 11.59%
S Fund 43.5765 0.0355 8.61%
I Fund 28.8662 0.0473 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.