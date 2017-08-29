FEMA chief no newcomer to gov’t disaster response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Widespread disasters are nothing new for Brock Long.

The man directing the Trump administration’s response to Hurricane Harvey is a veteran manager of disasters — both natural and man-made. He’s been a coordinator at FEMA and managed the Deepwater Horizon spill as Alabama’s emergency management chief.

And now, he’s President Donald Trump’s FEMA administrator as Hurricane Harvey devastates Texas. It’s a key test of the president’s troubled administration.

“The world is watching!” Trump tweeted over the weekend, harking back to the delicate politics of post-storm devastation. In 2005, FEMA director Michael Brown was pushed out amid controversy over his qualifications and the agency’s response to Hurricane Katrina.