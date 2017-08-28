Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
First lady appears to borrow from Michelle Obama’s playbook

August 28, 2017 4:05 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump is borrowing pages from Michelle Obama’s playbook.

From public policy to high fashion to family ties, Mrs. Trump is keeping alive parts of the former first lady’s legacy even as President Donald Trump’s administration alters other aspects.

Mrs. Obama made it acceptable for first ladies to shun the confining, jewel-toned suits that her predecessors wore like uniforms, and her successor is embracing that same free-wheeling fashion sense.

She has kept Mrs. Obama’s vegetable garden, and shown interest in women’s empowerment, military families and children’s issues. Mrs. Obama championed all as first lady.

