Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former Dutch government minister to lead tainted egg probe

August 23, 2017 2:00 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government appointed a former justice minister Wednesday to lead an investigation into the illegal use of a pesticide to treat laying hens for lice infestations, which sparked a food scare in Europe and beyond and led to the destruction of millions of eggs.

According to a government-commissioned report, the estimated direct economic cost of the scandal to affected Dutch egg farmers was around 33 million euros ($39 million), due to sales bans and measures to clean up contaminated farms.

The true cost is likely much higher. The report did not gauge the economic impact of indirect consequences such as damage to reputations suffered by farmers whose eggs were found to be tainted with the pesticide Fipronil and those with unaffected farms.

Some supermarkets in Germany — the biggest export market for eggs from the Netherlands — banned all Dutch eggs, not just those from affected farms.

        Sponsored Content: Sign up for a free webinar as DoD, Air Force and VA offer insights on cybersecurity strategies.

Advertisement

The report said that, in total, 664 laying stalls at 258 farms were banned from selling eggs. Some of those affected have since been cleared to resume sales.

The scandal started when Fipronil was found to have been illegally mixed in an insect spray for chickens.

Former Justice Minister Winnie Sorgdrager will now lead an investigation into what happened.

“The investigation must show what happened and what can be improved so that lessons can be learned,” the government said in a statement.

A criminal investigation and a probe by the independent Dutch Safety Board are already underway. A group of Dutch lawmakers will interrupt their summer recess to hold a debate Thursday on the Fipronil scandal.

In Italy, police said Wednesday that they have confiscated 92,000 eggs and 26,000 hens after finding four eggs contaminated with Fipronil.

        Navy shipyard spent millions to create and run an unauthorized police force

Health inspectors of the carabinieri police said the confiscations came during recent inspections in Ancona and Viterbo. Some 253 inspections have so far been carried out in Italy.

___

Nicole Winfield in Rome contributed to this report.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA hosts 'Bring Your Dog to Work Day'

Today in History

1966: Lunar Orbiter 1 takes first photograph of Earth from Moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0819 0.0280 3.69%
L 2020 25.8805 0.0724 5.96%
L 2030 28.9918 0.1326 8.53%
L 2040 31.2917 0.1685 9.78%
L 2050 17.9793 0.1104 10.91%
G Fund 15.4142 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0374 -0.0244 2.92%
C Fund 34.2640 0.3385 11.59%
S Fund 43.4044 0.4422 8.61%
I Fund 28.7056 0.0458 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.