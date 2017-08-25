Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

France’s Macron in Bulgaria on last leg of eastern EU tour

August 25, 2017 6:05 am
 
1 min read
Share       

VARNA, Bulgaria (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday at a palace on the Black Sea coast for talks with Bulgarian leaders on the final leg of his three-day visit to central and eastern Europe.

Macron’s talks are expected to focus on business, investment and Europe’s passport-free Schengen travel zone, which Bulgaria — one of the European Union’s newest members — wants to join.

Bulgaria also wants to join the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, an international organization representing many of the globe’s advanced economies.

The French president already has met with the Austrian, Czech and Slovak leaders in Salzburg, and with Romanian leaders in Bucharest. During those stops, so-called “posted workers” — cheap labor from eastern countries posted temporarily to more prosperous European countries — were a major issue.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev greeted Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at the 19th-century Euxinograd Palace north of Varna, a former summer royal retreat that was later used by the communist elite.

The Macrons spent the night at a villa in the palace grounds where the family of the late communist leader Todor Zhivkov used to stay.

The leaders also are expected to discuss defense issues and Bulgaria’s plans to upgrade its military.

The defense ministry said this year it plans to spend 1.8 billion euros ($2.12 billion) upgrading its military hardware between 2017 and 2029.

___

Veselin Toshkov in Sofia contributed to this report.

        Interior senior executives left in the dark amid reorg, reassignments

Related Topics
Business News Government News

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in canned food drive

Today in History

1814: British capture Washington, burn White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0731 -0.0048 3.69%
L 2020 25.8541 -0.0123 5.96%
L 2030 28.9412 -0.0218 8.53%
L 2040 31.2277 -0.0269 9.78%
L 2050 17.9377 -0.0169 10.91%
G Fund 15.4161 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0573 -0.0173 2.92%
C Fund 34.0786 -0.0698 11.59%
S Fund 43.4287 0.0715 8.61%
I Fund 28.6945 -0.0278 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.