Free speech vs. safety debated after rally turns violent

August 28, 2017 5:42 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of black-clad activists with covered faces who overwhelmed a peaceful Northern California protest and beat several perceived political enemies have reignited the debate over ensuring free speech while protecting public safety.

Supporters of President Donald Trump and other politically conservative activists complained their free speech rights were blocked by liberal politicians inciting left-wing extremists, who vowed to violently disrupt their planned rallies in San Francisco and Berkeley, California, over the weekend.

Others complained the violence in Berkeley on Sunday tarnished their peaceful opposition to Trump’s policies. There were 13 arrests on various charges including, assault with a deadly weapon.

