Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German business group criticizes UK stance in Brexit talks

August 28, 2017 9:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s main business lobby group is criticizing the British government for what it says is an unclear stance on Brexit as Britain and the European Union head into a new round of divorce talks.

The two sides embark on their third round of talks this week. On Monday, the head of the Federation of German Industries — an influential group in the EU’s biggest economy — said that “appreciable progress can hardly be expected.”

Dieter Kempf said that there doesn’t appear to be a single agreed British government position. He added that British proposals on customs arrangements after it leaves the EU would require “disproportionately high bureaucratic effort” and are impractical for companies.

Kempf said that the U.K. must make clear statements on the terms of its withdrawal.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Texas National Guard aids Hurricane Harvey flood victims

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists picket Woodrow Wilson

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.