Governor signs law limiting Illinois police on immigration

August 28, 2017 1:52 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a plan limiting the role local and state police in Illinois can play in cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

The narrowly-focused measure prohibits police from searching, arresting or detaining someone solely because of immigration status, or because of so-called federal immigration detainers. But local authorities would be able to hold someone if federal officials have a valid criminal warrant.

The law signed Monday takes effect immediately. It’s backed by law enforcement, business and immigrant groups.

It was scaled back from a wider proposal calling for the creation of “safe zones” where immigration agents couldn’t make arrests.

Proponents don’t call it a “sanctuary” bill. But some Republicans who oppose it characterize it that way, which comes as President Donald Trump has threatened so-called sanctuary cities such as Chicago.

The legislation is SB31 .

