Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Governor’s order says funds won’t go to abortion providers

August 25, 2017 9:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of Donald Trump’s earliest backers is taking advantage of a law signed by the president to further restrict funding to abortion providers.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office says Friday the Republican has signed an executive order directing agencies not to allocate state and federal funds to health care providers affiliated with abortion clinics.

McMaster also has directed the state’s Medicaid agency to seek federal permission to exclude abortion clinics from its Medicaid provider network.

In April, Trump signed a law letting states deny certain federal funding to abortion providers including Planned Parenthood. That measure nullified an Obama-era rule that explicitly stopped states from denying federal Title X family planning funds to clinics that also provide abortion services.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

McMaster was the first statewide elected official to back Trump.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor stows ammunition in weapons magazine aboard USS Essex

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0731 -0.0048 3.69%
L 2020 25.8541 -0.0123 5.96%
L 2030 28.9412 -0.0218 8.53%
L 2040 31.2277 -0.0269 9.78%
L 2050 17.9377 -0.0169 10.91%
G Fund 15.4161 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0573 -0.0173 2.92%
C Fund 34.0786 -0.0698 11.59%
S Fund 43.4287 0.0715 8.61%
I Fund 28.6945 -0.0278 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.