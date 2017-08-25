Guatemala prosecutor seeks removal of president’s immunity

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s chief prosecutor has asked a court to strip President Jimmy Morales of his immunity so an investigation of campaign finance violations may proceed.

Thelma Aldana says the National Convergence Front, the party that carried Morales to power, has not provided a full accounting of campaign funds. Morales had been the secretary general and legal representative of the party.

Aldana said during a news conference Friday that the party had also refused to provide spending reports from the 2015 campaign.

Ivan Velazquez, head of the U.N. anti-corruption commission working in Guatemala, said some $825,000 of campaign financing was hidden and there are other expenditures whose source of funding they cannot explain.

Morales was elected two years ago after the resignation of President Otto Perez Molina and Vice-President Roxana Baldetti.