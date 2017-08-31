Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
How major US stock market indexes fared Thursday

August 31, 2017 4:53 pm
 
U.S. stocks rose again Thursday as investors were pleased with a report that showed spending by U.S. consumers grew in July, along with wages and salaries. Health care and technology companies lead the way and the Nasdaq composite closed at a record high.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumped 14.06 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,471.65.

The Dow Jones industrial advanced added 55.67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,948.10.

The Nasdaq composite rose 60.35 points, or 1 percent, to 6,428.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks surged 13.95 points, or 1 percent, to 1,405.28.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 28.60 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow is up 134.43 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 163.02 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.82 points, or 2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 232.82 points, or 10.4 percent.

The Dow is up 2,185.50 points, or 11.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,045.54 points, or 19.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 48.15 points, or 3.6 percent.

