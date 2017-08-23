Sports Listen

Trending:

OMB warns of sequestrationRethinking buyoutsUnderstanding Navy's troubles
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Iran extends reach with…

Iran extends reach with fight for land link to Mediterranean

By BASSEM MROUE and QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA August 23, 2017 2:06 am < a min read
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of Iranian-backed fighters in Syria’s central desert are advancing east, bringing Tehran closer to its goal of securing a land corridor to the Mediterranean Sea.

The route would stretch from Iran’s border, through Iraq and provide Iran with unhindered land access to allies in Syria and Lebanon. It will be the biggest prize yet for Tehran in its involvement in Syria’s six-year-old civil war.

The corridor would also facilitate movement of Iranian-backed fighters between Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon as well as the flow of weapons to Damascus and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Iran’s main proxy group.

But the prospect is raising concern in predominantly Sunni Arab countries and in Israel, Iran and Hezbollah’s nemesis. It poses a challenge to the Trump administration, which has vowed to fight Iran’s growing reach.

Sponsored Content: Sign up for a free webinar as DoD, Air Force and VA offer insights on cybersecurity strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Iran extends reach with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees watch solar eclipse

Today in History

1862: Lincoln responds to abolitionist Horace Greeley

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0819 0.0280 3.69%
L 2020 25.8805 0.0724 5.96%
L 2030 28.9918 0.1326 8.53%
L 2040 31.2917 0.1685 9.78%
L 2050 17.9793 0.1104 10.91%
G Fund 15.4142 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0374 -0.0244 2.92%
C Fund 34.2640 0.3385 11.59%
S Fund 43.4044 0.4422 8.61%
I Fund 28.7056 0.0458 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.