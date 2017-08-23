Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iraqis cite progress in driving IS from Tal Afar

August 23, 2017 2:05 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi forces said Wednesday they have captured two neighborhoods on the edge of the Islamic State-held town of Tal Afar.

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Rasheed Yar Allah, who commands the operation, said special forces drove the militants from al-Kifah al-Janoubi on the southwestern edge of the town, and that federal police and paramilitary units took al-Kifah al-Shamali in the northwest.

Iraqi leaders often declare areas liberated when some fighting is still underway.

Last month, Iraq declared victory over IS in Mosul, the country’s second largest city, after a grueling nine-month campaign. The Tal Afar operation began Sunday, and is aimed at driving IS from one of the last major pockets it controls in Iraq.

        Sponsored Content: Sign up for a free webinar as DoD, Air Force and VA offer insights on cybersecurity strategies.

Advertisement

As in Mosul, the U.S.-led coalition is providing airstrikes as well as other forms of support to Iraqi troops, and U.S. and other special forces are operating near the front lines.

British Maj. Gen. Rupert Jones, the coalition’s deputy commander, said Iraqi forces are off to a “really positive start” and are “closing the noose” around the militants.

“The key is that they’ve broken into the city,” he told Pentagon reporters via videoconference from Baghdad.

The extremist group has lost most of the territory it seized when it swept across northern and central Iraq in the summer of 2014, and has also suffered major losses in Syria.

But the coalition estimates that the group still has some 2,000 fighters in Tal Afar and 2,500 in the Syrian city of Raqqa, where U.S.-backed Syrian forces are fighting the group.

___

        Interior senior executives left in the dark amid reorg, reassignments

Associated Press writer Sagar Meghani in Washington contributed to this report.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA hosts 'Bring Your Dog to Work Day'

Today in History

1966: Lunar Orbiter 1 takes first photograph of Earth from Moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0819 0.0280 3.69%
L 2020 25.8805 0.0724 5.96%
L 2030 28.9918 0.1326 8.53%
L 2040 31.2917 0.1685 9.78%
L 2050 17.9793 0.1104 10.91%
G Fund 15.4142 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0374 -0.0244 2.92%
C Fund 34.2640 0.3385 11.59%
S Fund 43.4044 0.4422 8.61%
I Fund 28.7056 0.0458 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.