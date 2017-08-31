Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Japan troops seek record funds on missile defense against NK

August 31, 2017 1:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Defense Ministry is asking for a record-high budget for fiscal 2018 to bolster missile defense against North Korea’s escalating threats.

The 5.26 trillion yen ($48 billion) request, announced Thursday, involves a 2.5 percent increase. The big chunk of it will cover purchases of missile interceptors with expanded range, altitude and accuracy, such as the ship-to-air SM-3 Block IIA and the surface-to-air PAC-3 MSE.

Fears about North Korea’s missile and nuclear threats have intensified this week after Pyongyang’s latest test launch crossed northern Japan.

The ministry also seeks to add the land-based Aegis Ashore missile defense system, while considering an option of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

If approved by parliament, it would be the sixth annual increase under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who ended decadelong defense budget cuts.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.