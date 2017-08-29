Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge rejects Sarah Palin lawsuit against The New York Times

August 29, 2017 3:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a defamation lawsuit that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin brought against The New York Times over an editorial.

Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said Tuesday there were a few factual inaccuracies somewhat pertaining to Palin that were rapidly corrected. He says it may have been negligent but was plainly not defamation of a public figure.

The editorial titled “America’s Lethal Politics” was published in June after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers in Virginia, wounding U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

The piece originally accused a Palin GOP political action committee of distributing a map depicting Democratic lawmakers beneath crosshairs before the 2011 shooting of Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Advertisement

The newspaper issued a correction noting that the map actually showed electoral districts, not people, in crosshairs.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard rescues Houston residents from Harvey flooding

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Close Change YTD
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.