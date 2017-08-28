Man dead, officer injured after shooting in Kentucky

SHARPSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A man is dead and a Kentucky State Police trooper is injured after a shooting in eastern Kentucky.

Media report the shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Bath County, but police haven’t released details.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Scott Ferrell says a trooper suffered cuts to his head and arm and was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He says troopers are investigating to see what led up to the shooting.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.