Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man dead, officer injured after shooting in Kentucky

August 28, 2017 10:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SHARPSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A man is dead and a Kentucky State Police trooper is injured after a shooting in eastern Kentucky.

Media report the shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Bath County, but police haven’t released details.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Scott Ferrell says a trooper suffered cuts to his head and arm and was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He says troopers are investigating to see what led up to the shooting.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Texas National Guard aids Hurricane Harvey flood victims

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists picket Woodrow Wilson

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.